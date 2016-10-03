The Ridgefield Press

High blood pressure

A new U.S. study has shown nearly a quarter of Medicare prescription drug enrollees are not taking their blood pressure medications as directed. They either skip doses or stop taking the medication entirely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other research indicates that up to 25% of new prescriptions for blood pressure medication are never filled in the first place, meaning that there are millions of people who would benefit from the medication but are not getting it. Managing blood pressure can greatly reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Heart disease and stroke kill nearly 800,000 people every year in the United States, accounting for about one in three deaths. Uncontrolled high blood pressure has also been associated with dementia and medical decline later in life. Seventy percent of United States adults ages 65 and older have high blood pressure (140/90 or higher) but only slightly more than half have it under control. While heart-healthy lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise can help, they often aren’t enough to bring blood pressure down to healthy levels. Medication is necessary for the vast majority of people with high blood pressure. Studies have found that diuretics (water pills) are abandoned more often than other blood pressure drugs, and that lower-income individuals are less likely to take their medication as directed. If you are interested in monitoring your blood pressure, RVNA offers free blood pressure clinics at numerous locations on a monthly basis. For more information call 203-438-5555 or check our website, ridgefieldvna.org

