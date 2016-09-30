The Ridgefield Press

Scarecrow contest

By The Ridgefield Press on September 30, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Wooden frames for the Keeler Tavern Museum’s 4th Annual Scarecrow Contest are available Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 p.m., for decorated return by Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Scarecrows may be traditional, funny, or historical and will be placed along Main Street for ballot voting during Fall for Ridgefield Weekend, Oct. 14-16. A second round of voting will occur on the museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum). The scarecrows with the most ballot votes and Facebook likes will both win a prize.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., the museum is having a Make Your Own Scarecrow Workshop. Participants bring decorations to create a scarecrow for the contest. The museum will provide stuffing materials and basic crafting tools. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org

Related posts:

  1. Swedish marathoners visit Keeler Tavern
  2. Rotary Club learns the steps
  3. Keeler Kids design skyscraper
  4. Keeler Kids reach new heights

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield girls soccer now 7-0 after blanking Warde Next Post Being mortal
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress