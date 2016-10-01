Thrift Shop: Trick or treat

It’s always a treat to shop at the Thrift Shop.’Tis the season for costumes and we will not disappoint. Our wide selection of children and adult costumes will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 3. You won’t find better prices anywhere (kid’s costumes are $3, adult’s $5) or a more fun place to shop. Our volunteers are eager to help you find just what you need.

Have you been in our back room lately? The back room has sporting goods, kitchen accessories, household goods, books, lamps, luggage, furniture and toys. We have a great collection of sports equipment; it looks like more than a few people got new golf clubs and generously donated their old ones. There are also ice skates, rollerblades, some weights and ski and baseball helmets. This week you’ll also find a Guitar Hero guitar and drum set and a great wooden desk organizer.

The Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 9:30 to 1:30. Let us know if you’ve liked the extended Saturday hours so we can determine if they become our standard. Thanks so much for shopping with us.