Lounsbury House: Welcome Home week

Ladies Night was a blast! Thanks to all that attended. Save the date of Dec. 8 for the last Ladies Night of the year. Look for more details as we get closer.

I hope you will all join us on Sunday, Oct. 23, as we kick off our Welcome Home week with our second annual Family Day. This event is free to attend and will be fun for all ages! Lounsbury House will be open for tours, and we will have a pumpkin hunt, bounce house, sports zone, magic show by Tom Pesce and much more! Food trucks will be on-site so plan to have lunch here!

Save the date for the party of the year! Oct. 28, Lounsbury House will host a “Night of Wonder and Intrigue” — never before seen, never to be forgotten, this is a don’t miss event! Think fire-eaters, contortionists and much, much more! Enjoy an evening of dinner and drinks, have your cards or palm read and enjoy our speakeasy. Tickets are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org

Don’t forget to join us for the pre-school fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. There are two sessions, morning, 10:30 to 12:30 and evening, 5:30 to 8:30. This event is free and open to all!

The American Crafstmen Show is back Nov. 5-6, presenting the finest examples of traditional arts and crafts! Admission is $8 with proceeds benefitting the Lounsbury House.

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events!