Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

The American Museum of Fly Fishing will honor wildlife artist and author James Prosek with its 2016 Izaak Walton Award on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a public reception in New York City.

Peter Nardini of the American Museum of Fly Fishing will join us to talk about Prosek’s award and other exhibits at the museum today at 1 p.m. at han.network.

Prosek, an Easton native and Yale graduate, made his authorial debut at 19 years of age with Trout: an Illustrated History , which featured 70 of his watercolor paintings of the trout of North America. Prosek’s work has been shown at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, N.Y., Gerald Peters Gallery, N.Y., and Santa Fe; the Dumbo Arts Center, Brooklyn, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, Va., and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, with solo exhibitions at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, The Addison Gallery of American Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., among others.

There will also be an update on the situation for trout on the Housatonic River, and news about a fundraiser for a fishing captain battling cancer.

