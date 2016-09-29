Parent workshops at library to instill resilience in the ‘selfie generation’

Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTA’s, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe and Silver Hill Hospital have partnered together to produce a series of parent workshops at the Ridgefield Library this school year.

The first talk — “The World of Work: Getting Your Teen Ready Begins Now” with author Jeffrey Selingo, debuted Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The schools have released the full calendar of workshops slated this fall, winter and spring.

Here are the dates if you’re a Ridgefield parent who’s interested:

October 4, 2016: (Tuesday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library)

“Stress Busters: Teaching Your Kids to Cope Effectively”

Tracy Masella, LCSW (Silver Hill), Leslie Cohen-Rubury, LCSW;

Elizabeth Archibald, MPH, RD; Kristin Kleis (Ridgefield Public Schools)

November 1, 2016: (Tuesday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library)

“Sexting, and Hooking Up: Talking With Your Teen About Sex and Healthy Relationships “

Kate Ott, author of Sex + Faith: Talking to Your Child from Birth to Adolescence; book sale/signing

Anne Rodwell-Lawton, Director of Education, Women’s Center of Greater Danbury

December 1, 2016 (Thursday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library):

“When Kids Won’t Go: Coping with School Avoidance and Anxiety

Aaron Krasner, M.D.; Silver Hill Hospital

January 24, 2017 (Tuesday, 7:00 pm, location TBD):

“How to Raise an Adult:

Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success”

Best-selling author and dean at Stanford University will discuss the crucial skills necessary for success in college and beyond. (Nominal admission fee; book sale / signing)

Julie Lythcott-Haims

Feb. 7, 2017 (Tuesday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library)

“Interning for Adulthood: Essential Skills Teens Need to Succeed in Adulthood”

TBA

March 9, 2017 (Thursday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library):

All Our Children: Understanding the LGBTQ World

Cathy Plourde, M.A.

April 4, 2017 (Tuesday, 7:00 pm, Ridgefield Library):

“Tweets, Sexts and Taunts: What Parents Need to Know About Teens and Social Media”

TBA

Each workshop will be followed the next day by a brown-bag lunch discussion, 12 noon, at Ridgefield Library

For more information and locations, like us on Facebook (Project Resilience) Admission is free (except Jan. 24th) but registration is requested. Please go to www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282