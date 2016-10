The Ridgefield Woman’s Club is hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The club is a community-based service group, focusing on a range of projects. Committees include education, home life, gardening and conservation, international outreach and public issues. The club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. Open house location and more information is available from Cary Conroy at 914-260-2336.