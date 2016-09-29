The Ridgefield Press

Weinstein's photos at Rockwell gallery

September 29, 2016

pr-hap-weinstein-9-29

Ridgefield Guild of Artists board member and photographer Roy Weinstein, a longtime Ridgefield resident, will be showing his collection of fashion and art travel photography at Rockwell Art Gallery on Main Street Oct. 4-24. There will be an opening reception Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Weinstein’s photos have appeared in The New York Times, Women’s Wear Daily, fashion magazines and private collections. He has been a member of National Press Photographers Association for more than 25 years.

