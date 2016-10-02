The Ridgefield Press

Welch attends Operation Shower

Rosie Pope and Marion Welch

Cord-blood stem-cell-preservation advocate Marion Welch of Ridgefield assisted organizers of Operation Shower, an event that provides baby showers for military wives, on Aug. 23 at the Barclays Center in Long Island.

Rosie Pope of RosiePope.com was guest host of the event that welcomed more than 40 expectant military families who received gifts from sponsors and a cord- blood banking program from CryoCell International, a cord-blood bank, which Welch represented.

“Cord-Blood Banking is especially important for our military families and by providing education and financial assistance, many military families can now  preserve their baby’s cord-blood and cord-tissue stem cells,” Welch said.

