The Ridgefield Press

Man charged with DUI in fatal I-95 accident

By Melvin Mason on September 29, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A Stamford man will face a driving under the influence following a fatal accident in Westport.

Ramses Rival

Ramses Rival

Ramses Rival, 35, of Stamford, was arrested by State Police in connection with a fatal wreck on Interstate 95 in Westport.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday  to I-95 southbound near Exit 17 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Mercedes. Police found that the driver of the tractor trailer was fatally injured.

The truck had rolled off the highway down an embankment and had burst into flames. Firefighters from at least two towns responded to the scene Wednesday evening. There has been no word on any environmental hazards.

While investigating, State Police determined that Rival, who was driving the Mercedes, appeared to be intoxicated. Rival failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Rival paid a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 20 in Superior Court in Norwalk.

The accident remains under investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Jean Rayner, mother, friend
  2. Sudsy daybreak at the fountain
  3. Richardson, donor of the park and more
  4. Car catches fire at Wooster Hollow Diner

Previous Post In this week’s Ridgefield Press Next Post Girls swim: Three wins in five days keep Ridgefield unbeaten
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress