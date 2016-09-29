Man charged with DUI in fatal I-95 accident

A Stamford man will face a driving under the influence following a fatal accident in Westport.

Ramses Rival, 35, of Stamford, was arrested by State Police in connection with a fatal wreck on Interstate 95 in Westport.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to I-95 southbound near Exit 17 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Mercedes. Police found that the driver of the tractor trailer was fatally injured.

The truck had rolled off the highway down an embankment and had burst into flames. Firefighters from at least two towns responded to the scene Wednesday evening. There has been no word on any environmental hazards.

While investigating, State Police determined that Rival, who was driving the Mercedes, appeared to be intoxicated. Rival failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Rival paid a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 20 in Superior Court in Norwalk.

The accident remains under investigation.