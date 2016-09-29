Girls swim: Three wins in five days keep Ridgefield unbeaten

The busiest stretch of the regular season — three road meets in five days — did nothing to slow down the Ridgefield High girls swim team.

After beating St. Joseph on Saturday and Wilton on Monday, Ridgefield completed the three-meet sweep with a 100-67 victory over host Trumbull on Wednesday at Hillcrest Middle School.

The Tigers are now 5-0 this fall with four meets remaining before the post-season.

Micaela O’Malley and Marcie Maguire each won two individual events for Ridgefield in the win over Trumbull. O’Malley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.20) and the 200 freestyle (2:03.53), while Maguire triumphed in the 200 individual medley (2:15.15) and the 100 freestyle (55.75).

Also placing first for the Tigers were Lindsey Gordon in the 100 backstroke (1:06.29) and Elissa Clancy in the 100 butterfly (1:01.52).

Ridgefield also won the 200 medley relay (1:57.13) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.18).

With an insurmountable lead, the Tigers swam exhibition (no points) in the final two races, the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay.

Anna Turner (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Hannah Snyder (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each finished second in two events for Ridgefield. Also finishing second were Jenna Leonard in the 200 freestyle, Molly Gels in the 500 freestyle, and Annette Meyers in the 100 backstroke.

Third-place finishes came from Hayley Snyder in the 100 backstroke, Jenna Budicini in the 200 IM, and Gordon in the 100 butterfly.

On Monday against Wilton, Ridgefield jumped out to a 12-point lead after two events and went on to beat the Warriors, 104-82, at the Wilton YMCA. The Tigers won nine of the 11 swimming events, including one-two finishes in four races.

Ridgefield opened with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay from the team of Julia Weiner, Gordon, Clancy and O’Malley, which placed first in a time of 1:52.10. Meyers, Leonard, Isabelle Seward and Katie Nejati combined to finish third in the event for the Tigers with a time of 1:57.23.

Maguire (1:54.9) and Turner (1:57.41) were first and second, respectively, for Ridgefield in the 200 freestyle, and Gordon (2:13.04) added a victory in the 200 individual medley.

Maguire got her second win by placing first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.68. Clancy (1:00.13) was second for the Tigers.

O’Malley (54.21) contributed a victory in the 100 freestyle, with teammate Hayley Snyder (55.40) placing third.

Turner (5:21.65) had a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and then combined with Gordon, Hannah Snyder and Maguire to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.34.

Ridgefield got a one-two finish in the 100 backstroke from Weiner (1:02.40) and O’Malley (1:03.09), followed by another one-two finish from Gordon (1:08.26) and Leonard (1:09.44) in the 100 breaststroke.

The Tigers ended the meet with a victory from the team of Hannah Snyder, Turner, Maguire and O’Malley (3:45.09) in the 400 freestyle relay.

Notes: Ridgefield defeated St. Joseph, 99-69, on Saturday at the Orange Center Recreation Pool in Orange.

Finishing first for Ridgefield were Leonard (2:07.84) in the 200 freestyle, Hannah Snyder (2:25.26) in the 200 individual medley, Emma Brody (26.64) in the 50 freestyle, Hayley Snyder in the 100 butterfly (1:08.26), Caroline Dyson in the 100 freestyle (1:00.25), and Turner in the 500 freestyle (5:35.34).

Dyson, Marina Murphy, Sara Hunt and Jennifer Xiong combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:52.90.

Ridgefield built a 99-38 lead before swimming exhibition (no points) in the final three events.