I-95 South reopens in Westport after fatal crash

One person is dead and heavy traffic delays remain early Thursday after a fatal accident on I-95 in Westport Wednesday night that left I-95 south closed for nearly 12 hours.

The crash involved a truck, reportedly carrying sewage, and a passenger car, occurring between exits 18 and 17 in Westport around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to preliminary reports. There has been no word on who was killed in the crash.

The truck rolled off the highway down an embankment, and burst into flames. Firefighters from at least two towns responded to the scene Wednesday evening. There has been no word on any environmental hazards.

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, the southbound lanes remain reopened. Traffic was being detoured off I-95 South. Drivers can take the detour to the Post Road, getting back onto I-95 at the entrance ramp between exits 17 and 16 near the Westport-Norwalk line, or passenger vehicles can use I-95.