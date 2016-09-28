The Ridgefield Press

Cross country: Ridgefield girls now 10-0

By Tim Murphy on September 28, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield High girls cross country team continued its rampage through conference opponents on Tuesday afternoon at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

With its five scoring runners finishing in the top-eight overall, Ridgefield defeated Danbury, 19-41, New Canaan, 17-43, and Trumbull, 20-41. The Tigers also got a 15-50 forfeit victory over Trinity Catholic.

The sweep boosted Ridgefield’s record to 10-0 with two regular-season meets remaining.

Ava Kelley was second overall in a time of 15:40.18 for the 4,000-meter course to lead the Tigers.

She was joined in the top eight by teammates Rachel Maue (fourth, 15:47.17), Tess Pisanelli (fifth, 15:59.21), Gabriella Viggiano (seventh, 16:15.67), and Haley Greene (eighth, 16:21.82).

The Ridgefield boys team split its four head-to-head races against the same four opponents. The Tigers edged New Canaan, 28-29, and also got a 15-50 forfeit win over Trinity. The losses came to Danbury, 20-43, and Trumbull, 20-37.

Brad DeMassa was Ridgefield’s lead runner, placing third overall in a time of 16:39.46 for the 5,000-meter course.

Also contributing to the Tigers’ scoring were Ken Day (14th, 17:10.07), Calvin Keller (15th, 17:10.69), Ty Howley (21st, 17:36.58), and Kevin Arnold (40th, 18:27.17).

The split left Ridgefield with a 7-3 record.

Notes: Trumbull’s Katelynn Romanchick won the girls’ race in a time of 15:33.06. She was nearly seven seconds faster than Ridgefield’s Kelley, the runner-up.

Placing first in the boys’ race was Trumbull’s Charlie Taubi in 16:30.14. Teammate Chris Alegi was a distant second in 16:38.15.

Girls top 15:
1 Katelynn Romanchick    TRUMBULL             15:33.06      
2 Ava Kelley             RIDGEFIELD           15:40.18      
3 Lauren Moore           DANBURY              15:40.82      
4 Rachel Maue            RIDGEFIELD           15:47.17      
5 Tess Pisanelli         RIDGEFIELD           15:59.21      
6 Drew Davis             NEW CANAAN           16:13.31      
7 Gabriella Viggiano     RIDGEFIELD           16:15.67     
8 Haley Greene           RIDGEFIELD           16:21.82      
9 Lauren Carlson         NEW CANAAN           16:32.08      
10 Cassandra Sturdevant  DANBURY              16:34.19     
11 Madeline Guter        RIDGEFIELD           16:35.29     
12 Valerie Fox           DANBURY              16:37.99     
13 Margaret LoSchiavo    TRUMBULL             16:42.74     
14 Molly Malloy          TRUMBULL             16:49.14     
15 Leigh Charlton        NEW CANAAN           16:53.26

Boys top 15:
1 Charlie Taubl          TRUMBULL             16:30.14       
2 Chris Alegi            TRUMBULL             16:38.15       
3 Bradford DeMassa       RIDGEFIELD           16:39.46       
4 Terrell Cunningham     DANBURY              16:46.29       
5 Max Koschnitzke        NEW CANAAN           16:49.33       
6 Trevor Reed            DANBURY              16:57.21       
7 Dan Nichols            DANBURY              16:57.38       
8 Tyler Granja           DANBURY              16:57.52       
9 Pedro Pereira          DANBURY              17:01.46       
10 Tyler Gleen           TRUMBULL             17:01.92       
11 Spencer Mead          DANBURY              17:03.31       
12 Bradley Fox           DANBURY              17:03.95       
13 Tyler Rubush          TRUMBULL             17:07.99       
14 Kenneth Day           RIDGEFIELD           17:10.07       
15 Calvin Keller         RIDGEFIELD           17:10.69

Related posts:

  1. Greene leads Ridgefield cross country sweep
  2. Ridgefield swims to rare win over Greenwich
  3. Ridgefield hoop teams stop St. Joseph
  4. Boys lacrosse: Rams top Ridgefield in FCIAC semis

Tags:

Previous Post Orchestra: Beloved symphony and more
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress