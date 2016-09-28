Cross country: Ridgefield girls now 10-0

The Ridgefield High girls cross country team continued its rampage through conference opponents on Tuesday afternoon at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

With its five scoring runners finishing in the top-eight overall, Ridgefield defeated Danbury, 19-41, New Canaan, 17-43, and Trumbull, 20-41. The Tigers also got a 15-50 forfeit victory over Trinity Catholic.

The sweep boosted Ridgefield’s record to 10-0 with two regular-season meets remaining.

Ava Kelley was second overall in a time of 15:40.18 for the 4,000-meter course to lead the Tigers.

She was joined in the top eight by teammates Rachel Maue (fourth, 15:47.17), Tess Pisanelli (fifth, 15:59.21), Gabriella Viggiano (seventh, 16:15.67), and Haley Greene (eighth, 16:21.82).

The Ridgefield boys team split its four head-to-head races against the same four opponents. The Tigers edged New Canaan, 28-29, and also got a 15-50 forfeit win over Trinity. The losses came to Danbury, 20-43, and Trumbull, 20-37.

Brad DeMassa was Ridgefield’s lead runner, placing third overall in a time of 16:39.46 for the 5,000-meter course.

Also contributing to the Tigers’ scoring were Ken Day (14th, 17:10.07), Calvin Keller (15th, 17:10.69), Ty Howley (21st, 17:36.58), and Kevin Arnold (40th, 18:27.17).

The split left Ridgefield with a 7-3 record.

Notes: Trumbull’s Katelynn Romanchick won the girls’ race in a time of 15:33.06. She was nearly seven seconds faster than Ridgefield’s Kelley, the runner-up.

Placing first in the boys’ race was Trumbull’s Charlie Taubi in 16:30.14. Teammate Chris Alegi was a distant second in 16:38.15.

Girls top 15:

1 Katelynn Romanchick TRUMBULL 15:33.06 2 Ava Kelley RIDGEFIELD 15:40.18 3 Lauren Moore DANBURY 15:40.82 4 Rachel Maue RIDGEFIELD 15:47.17 5 Tess Pisanelli RIDGEFIELD 15:59.21 6 Drew Davis NEW CANAAN 16:13.31 7 Gabriella Viggiano RIDGEFIELD 16:15.67 8 Haley Greene RIDGEFIELD 16:21.82 9 Lauren Carlson NEW CANAAN 16:32.08 10 Cassandra Sturdevant DANBURY 16:34.19 11 Madeline Guter RIDGEFIELD 16:35.29 12 Valerie Fox DANBURY 16:37.99 13 Margaret LoSchiavo TRUMBULL 16:42.74 14 Molly Malloy TRUMBULL 16:49.14 15 Leigh Charlton NEW CANAAN 16:53.26 Boys top 15:

1 Charlie Taubl TRUMBULL 16:30.14 2 Chris Alegi TRUMBULL 16:38.15 3 Bradford DeMassa RIDGEFIELD 16:39.46 4 Terrell Cunningham DANBURY 16:46.29 5 Max Koschnitzke NEW CANAAN 16:49.33 6 Trevor Reed DANBURY 16:57.21 7 Dan Nichols DANBURY 16:57.38 8 Tyler Granja DANBURY 16:57.52 9 Pedro Pereira DANBURY 17:01.46 10 Tyler Gleen TRUMBULL 17:01.92 11 Spencer Mead DANBURY 17:03.31 12 Bradley Fox DANBURY 17:03.95 13 Tyler Rubush TRUMBULL 17:07.99 14 Kenneth Day RIDGEFIELD 17:10.07 15 Calvin Keller RIDGEFIELD 17:10.69