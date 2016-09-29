The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2016

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to [email protected] to reach us by Thursday noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

September

Terrific Twos, Wednesdays or Thursdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 3, 10:30-11:15, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Beebots Programming Fun, (ages 4 & 5), Thursdays, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Nov. 13, 2-2:45, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002,

Author Talk, Architecture’s Odd Couple: Frank Lloyd Wright and Philip Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Medicare Unraveled: CHOICES program, Karen Gaudian and John Rosa, Friday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

39th Annual Juried Exhibition — Artists’ Salon, Friday, Sept. 30, 7-9 p.m., free, open to all, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org

Farragut North, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 8 p.m., open at 7 p.m, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20 students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations, ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org

October

Halloween Costumes, on sale for the month of October at the Thrift Shop, 18 Catoonah Street, children/$3, adults/$5, Monday-Friday, noon to 4 and Saturday, 10-1.

Walk in Flu Shots, Monday to Friday, 8:30-4:30, Wednesdays until 6 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555

Free Senior Support & Lunch, Wednesdays, noon, MCCA, 90 East Ridge Road, register, Shelly Fisher at 203-792-4515, ext. 1204 or [email protected]

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 1, 9:30-noon, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555,

Pete the Cat, (co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library), Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge

Children’s Author Showcase, Saturday, Oct. 1, 11-3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Wataba Lake Fest, Saturday, Oct. 1, 11-6, Hippie Hill, 25 Clearview Drive, $10/person, shuttlebus at Ridgebury Elementary School, raindates are Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, watabafest.com

Memoir Writing Group, Saturday, Oct.1, 1 p.m. Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Adult Author Showcase and Reception, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7-10 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282

Walk-in Biometric Health Screenings, Monday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11-1, RVNA, 27 Governor Street. Cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, Screenings 1-$25, 2-$45, 3-$65, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 3, Monday, Oct. 3, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org, 203-431-9491

Diabetes Prevention Program, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP to 203-438-5555

Community Narcan Training, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12-1 p.m., Ridgefield Library Dayton Room, 203-431-1893

Kinder Ready Storytime, (ages 4 & 5), Tuesdays, Oct. 4 to Nov. 2, 2-3, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002,

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Being Mortal: Aging & Medical Care at End of Life, Joan Garbow, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2:45-4:15 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Sew with Me, (grades 3 & 4), Tuesdays, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, 4:30-5:15, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002,

Parenting the Selfie-Generation: Instilling Resilience – Stress Busters: Teaching Your Kids to Cope Effectively, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

The Nonfictioneers, Shadow Divers, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Diabetes Prevention Program, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP to 203-438-5555

Home Staging Workshop, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, $31, seniors $24, with Jean Rowella, register at ridgefieldschools.org or 203-431-2812

CHOICES-Medicare Presentation, Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP at ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555,

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Thursday, Oct. 6, 12-1 p.m., Founders Hall,  ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, Red Gold, Thursday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Caring Circle: Support for Caregivers, Thursday, Oct. 6, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street,  RSVP at ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Shutterbugs meeting, Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 8, 9:30 to noon, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Oct. 10, 10-11 a.m., Ballard Green, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Books and Breakfast, Monday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Monday, Oct. 10, 11-1 p.m. Ridgefield Library,  ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Horizon Wings Raptor Presentation, (ages 5 & up),  Monday, Oct. 10, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 4, Monday, Oct. 10, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org, 203-431-9491

Healthy Cooking with Diabetes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, 11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP at ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Healthy Cooking with Diabetes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, 11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP at ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555,

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 11-noon, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Theater Barn Playwrights Collective meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursdays, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

ARTalk, Film Program, Pioneers of Modernist Painting and Photography, Camilla Cook, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

RVNA Autumn Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., tickets at ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Clothing Sale, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, from 9 to 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial UMC, 203-438-8791

Ridgefield Library Fall Book Sale, children’s books offered Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, adult books from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, see flyers at library for specific times

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:30-noon, RVNA, 27 Governor Street,  ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Les Julian Concert, Saturday, Oct. 15, 11-11:45, Ridgefield Library,  ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

ROAR/Blue Buffalo Paws for the Cause 2016 Dog Festival, Sunday, Oct. 16, 12-4 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, rain or shine, early registration, $10/person, $20/family, roar-ridgefield.org or 203-438-0158

Ridgefield Folk with Pete Kilpatrick, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

39th Annual Juried Exhibition — Walk & Talk, Sunday, Oct. 16, 3-5 p.m., four artists discuss their artwork and process, free, open to all, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org.

MidDay Home Bible Study Movie Night, Sunday, Oct. 16, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Monday, Oct. 17, 4:30 to 6 p.m.,  Barlow Mountain Elementary School, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 5, Monday, Oct. 17, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org, 203-431-9491

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4:30-6 p.m., Farmingville Elementary School, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Mindfulness Yoga, (grades 2-4) Tuesdays, Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1, 4:30-5:15, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Critics Circle Book Group, My Name Is Lucy Burton, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m., Ridgefield High School, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

College Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., Wilton High School Field House, Wilton

Author Talk, The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Poetry Discussion Group, Friday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Bloodmobile, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, Danbury Road, 800-433-1879, 800-GIVE LIFE or bloodct.org

Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursdays, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Storytime Yoga, (ages 4 & 5), Thursdays, Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 2-2:45, register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 20, 4- 6 p.m. at Branchville Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

The Theory of Infinity, Dan Sitomer, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Ridgefield Historical Society Fall Trip, Saturday, Oct. 22, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, $30/members, $40/non-members, RSVP [email protected] or 203-438-5821

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 22, 9:30-noon, RVNA. 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Sunday, Oct. 23, 9-noon, St. Mary Parrish Barn, 55 Catoonah Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Oct. 24, 2-3:00 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:30-6 p.m., Ridgebury Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 6, Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Veterans Park Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Mental Health First Aid Training, Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP at 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

AM Book Group, Vanity Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Climate Change: A Guide for the Perplexed, Peter Bancel, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Cholesterol Challenge, Thursday, Oct. 27, 11:30-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP at  203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. at Scotland Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

A Discussion of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Dr. Mark Schenker, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Medicare Unraveled: CHOICES program, Karen Gaudian and John Rosa, Friday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 29, 9:30-noon, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Lantern Light Tours, Saturday and Sunday evening, Oct. 29 and 30, Keeler Tavern Museum, Main Street, open to public

ARTalk, An Education in the Grotesque: The Gargoyles of Yale, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Ira Joe Fisher’s Fantastiks Life, Sunday, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m. at Shir Shalom, information at [email protected]

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 7, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

November

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Wine Tasting to benefit Foundation 4 Orphans, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., private home, $75/person, information and tickets at f4o.org, to pay by check at [email protected]

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 8, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

The Music of Rodgers and…. , by The Two of Us Plus One, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Shadows Around the World Shadow Puppet Performance, Friday, Nov. 11, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

All About Klezmer Music, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3-5 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, James Kessler, speaker, ourshirshalom.org.

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 9, Monday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Wreath Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 21, 10-4, free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

A Dickens Tale, (co-sponsor Ridgefield Library), Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge

MidDay Home Bible Study Movie Night, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

December

Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Movie Night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

January

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Movie Night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., or 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

 

