Live: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Ludlowe girls volleyball

The Trumbull Eagles visit Fairfield Ludlowe High School to take on defending the FCIAC girls volleyball champion Falcons. You can watch the volleyball match live at 5:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 28 (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will be shown later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The live video player will be embedded here before the game begins. Refresh if you don’t see it.

ssafg

Trumbull (5-2, 3-2 in FCIAC) comes into Monday’s contest tied for fifth place in the FCIAC’s West Division. It’s been a long start to the season for the defending champs: Ludlowe (0-5, 0-6) finds itself tied for last place in the East Division. You can see the complete FCIAC volleyball standings here.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed for the latest updates.

It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TVand Google’s Chromecast.

The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out our broadcast schedule here and be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and join us for sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.

You can check out more of the winter schedule at this link. And be sure to follow the HAN Network on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.