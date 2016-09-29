Downtown Ridgefield: ‘Thanks Kathy Graham’

The newly elected officers and board members of Downtown Ridgefield wish to thank Kathy Graham of Fairfield County Bank for her 12 years of service as the president of Downtown Ridgefield. During her tenure, Downtown Ridgefield has grown and prospered offering residents and others seasonal events, along with the coordination of other town and local organizations on the beautification of the downtown area. Kathy has agreed to stay on the board as the event coordinator and is already busy planning Fall in Love with Ridgefield (October 15) and The Holiday Stroll (December 2 & 3).

Downtown Ridgefield is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the Downtown Ridgefield area and to support beautification projects that help keep Ridgefield the place to shop, dine and stroll.

Consisting of businesses, non-profits and organizations that are located in the area, Downtown Ridgefield hosts events and generates publicity to attract people into the downtown area and to help maintain the unique character of Ridgefield.

Downtown Ridgefield