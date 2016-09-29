Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The Board of Education listened to more than a dozen speakers rally behind the high school’s German program Monday night.
- There will be an arrest made stemming from the fight between Ridgefield High School and Wilton High School students back on Aug. 30.
- Two public hearings have been scheduled for next Thursday — one for the Peter Parley Schoolhouse and the other for food vendors.
- The second annual Wataba Lake Fest takes place on Saturday, and there’s something for the whole family.
- A lack of rain has caused for several more wells to run dry — yikes!
- The Press received a whopping 15 Letters to the Editor this week. The comments range from refugee resettlement to the aforementioned German program to politics.
- Speaking of politics, local candidate Joe Dowdell penned this week’s Democratic View.
- The Believe in Brooke 5K was a major success last Sunday, raising $85,000 for brain cancer research.
- Love Your Library Day takes place Saturday, so if you see kids on a scavenger hunt on Main Street make sure to say hello — and don’t forget to attend one of the two author showcases in the library’s lower conference room.
- Next Friday the town’s deer hunt kicks off.
- Also at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, demographer Mike Zuba presented his initial enrollment findings and gave a preview of what comes next.
- There was a 60th class reunion that was attended by 34 graduates from the Ridgefield High School Class of 1956.
- The Ridgefield Film Festival is set to return next year.
- Whip Salon has announced its grand opening on 23 Governor Street.
- Meanwhile, another local business — The Variety Shoppe on Main Street — has announced it will be closing its doors Sunday.
- In sports, the girls soccer and volleyball teams remained undefeated on the season, while football rebounded with a blowout win against Fairfield Ludlowe at home last Friday
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 3,965 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 15,746 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.