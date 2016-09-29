The Ridgefield Press

In this week’s Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2016

On this week’s front page: Another wells run dry, residents rally to preserve the German program at RHS, a deer hunt starts next week, the modern classroom is shrinking, and the second annual Lake Wataba Festival.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • The Board of Education listened to more than a dozen speakers rally behind the high school’s German program Monday night.
  • There will be an arrest made stemming from the fight between Ridgefield High School and Wilton High School students back on Aug. 30.
  • Two public hearings have been scheduled for next Thursday — one for the Peter Parley Schoolhouse and the other for food vendors.
  • The second annual Wataba Lake Fest takes place on Saturday, and there’s something for the whole family.
  • A lack of rain has caused for several more wells to run dry — yikes!
  • The Press received a whopping 15 Letters to the Editor this week. The comments range from refugee resettlement to the aforementioned German program to politics.
  • Speaking of politics, local candidate Joe Dowdell penned this week’s Democratic View.
  • The Believe in Brooke 5K was a major success last Sunday, raising $85,000 for brain cancer research.
  • Love Your Library Day takes place Saturday, so if you see kids on a scavenger hunt on Main Street make sure to say hello — and don’t forget to attend one of the two author showcases in the library’s lower conference room.
  • Next Friday the town’s deer hunt kicks off.
  • Also at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, demographer Mike Zuba presented his initial enrollment findings and gave a preview of what comes next.
  • There was a 60th class reunion that was attended by 34 graduates from the Ridgefield High School Class of 1956.
  • The Ridgefield Film Festival is set to return next year.
  • Whip Salon has announced its grand opening on 23 Governor Street.
  • Meanwhile, another local business — The Variety Shoppe on Main Street — has announced it will be closing its doors Sunday.
  • In sports, the girls soccer and volleyball teams remained undefeated on the season, while football rebounded with a blowout win against Fairfield Ludlowe at home last Friday
