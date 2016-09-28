News Alert: Home burglary thwarted in Weston, suspects arrested

Update: 3:50 p.m. Three males were arrested today following a burglary attempt at 16 Hidden Spring Drive in Weston.

The suspects fled into the woods towards Newtown Turnpike after the homeowner confronted the men in his house.

According to Weston Police Sergeant Patrick Daubert, the homeowner called 9-1-1 at approximately 1:09 p.m. today after he saw the suspects’ car in his driveway.

“He surprised them, they scattered and ran rather than take their car,” said Weston Police Chief John Troxell. “There was some kind of an encounter initially but we don’t have a lot of information on that.”

Troxell credited a quick response and a team effort from multiple police departments as reasons for the hasty capture of the suspects. Police from Weston, Wilton, Easton, Redding, Westport, and Fairfield responded to the scene. “The Connecticut Police Major Crime Unit is en route to the scene to assist us in processing,” said Daubert.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and because of that the names of the men arrested could not be released.

Troxell said police don’t believe the suspects are from Weston and aren’t sure if they are from any of the surrounding towns.

“Everyone in Weston and in the neighborhood should feel safe because the suspects were successfully apprehended,” said Daubert.

2 p.m. Three suspects have been captured by police after an apparent burglary attempt in Weston today, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

A reporter on the scene at 16 Hidden Springs Road says multiple K9 Police Dog units were at the site.

Hidden Spring Drive is a cul de sac off Singing Oaks Drive which is off Route 53 in Weston.

Police from five towns were investigating the burglary, including Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding, Fairfield and Weston police. They were initially able to locate three male suspects who were believed to be hiding in the woods somewhere near Hidden Springs Road.