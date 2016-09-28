Orchestra: Beloved symphony and more

Guest conductor Barbara Yahr will conduct Dvorak’s New World Symphony at the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s opening concert on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. At the Carnegie Hall premiere of the piece, each movement was greeted with thunderous applause!

The program also includes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1, the Bruch G Minor Violin Concerto with soloist Yevgeny Kutik, and a commissioned piece called Sphere of Influence by Chris Brubeck, in which the orchestra is joined by the Performing Arts Group of SPHERE(Special People’s Housing, Education, Recreation, and Employment.

Yahr’s career spans the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. She completed a four-year appointment with the Pittsburgh Symphony under Lorin Maazel in 1994. She has a bachelor’s degree in conducting from Curtis Institute of Music, a master’s degree in music theory from the Manhattan School of Music, and a masters degree in music therapy from NYU. She has created Together in Music, a concert series dedicated to bringing orchestra music to the special needs community. The conducting of the SPHERE performers in collaboration with the orchestra is a perfect complement to her community music therapy project.

There will be a pre-concert talk by Maestro Yahr at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

The concert is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.

More information can be found by visiting the Orchestra websiteridgefieldsymphony.org or by calling 203-438-3889.