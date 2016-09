St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church welcomes all Ridgefield — and neighboring — pets this weekend to its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony.

The tradition will take place on the front steps of the church, located at 351 Main Street, at noon Sunday, Oct. 2.

Everyone who participates will receive a St. Francis of Assisi medal.

St. Francis of Assisi, proclaimed the goodness of God in all created things, will have his feast day celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 4.