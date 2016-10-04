Wells go dry, homeowners drill deeper

More wells are dry, causing homeowners in town to drill deeper for water.

“I think there’s five wells that have gone dry. That’s it, from around June,” said town Director of Health Ed Briggs.

He wasn’t alarmist. “That’s the average — every year, we get about that,” Briggs said.

“People use their wells a lot more during the summertime to water the lawns and stuff — gardens, lawns, wash their cars — so they have more water use during the summer.”

Nancy Libby of Nod Road is alarmed, though.

“We ran out of water the last Sunday of August,” she said.

She called her plumber, Joe Mulvaney, who brought in a well driller, Henry Boyd.

Mulvaney told her “there was another well gone dry in Branchville, so that’s four in our area, that I know of,” Libby said last week.

“People are still watering their lawns and that’s not right,” she said.

Libby and her husband went a couple of weeks with an improvised water supply.

“Boyd set up a temporary water tank for us in the yard. We weren’t supposed to drink it, but we could use it for flushing toilets and showering,” Libby said. “It wasn’t ideal but it worked.

“Drinking water? I got it from neighbors, or I’d fill up milk jugs and got it elsewhere …

“They’re just getting us back on line now with a new well, but it’s been over two weeks. It’s really been a nightmare.

“Another thing is, they drilled 665 feet,” she said.

“It was fine when there weren’t all these other houses around. But everybody’s tapping into the aquifer now.

“It’s just me and my husband, so we’re not using a lot of water,” she added. “It’s not like we have teenagers that are taking half-hour showers.”

Ridgefielder Joe Mulvaney sees it in calls to his business, J. Mulvaney Plumbing & Heating.

“Yeah, we’re getting hit up like we haven’t been in a long time. A lof people are having issues. I haven’t seen it this bad in a long time,” he said.

“This past week our company has come across six wells that have gone dry, or are barely producing any more water. We’ve had Henry Boyd on all, and we’ve just drilled a fourth new well in the last seven days.”

People are aware.

“There’s a lot of people that are paying attention to it, and making sure they don’t have any leaks, using water smartly, making sure they don’t have a toilet flapper hung up, leaking — or sometimes they get a warped flapper.”

Does he remember a similar time?

“Not in the 21 years that I’ve been in business, personally, have I seen it this bad,” he said. “It’s dry.”

To reach the water table, well drillers are going deeper.

Henry Boyd of Boyd Artesian Well Company in Carmel, N.Y., recalled the Libbys. Their old well had been relatively shallow.

“The drilled well was about 120 feet deep,” he said. “…We went out and drilled them a new one, and it went down 600 feet.”

He’s had a few jobs recently in Ridgefield.

“It seems like Route 102 there, Branchville Road,” he said. “… Going down Branchville Road, Mallory Hill Road by Dunkin Donuts near Route 7, we drilled one, also with Mulvaney,” Boyd said.

“We completed one yesterday. That one was 405 feet …

“The day before we were up on West Mountain,” he said last week. “And today we’re back in Ridgefield again off of Pelham Lane.”

A story in the Sept. 1 Press told of a well gone dry on in a development off Branchville Road, a little south of Nod Road near the intersection of Old Branchville Road.

“That’s five wells, four by me, just within a few miles of each other,” said Boyd.

“All these people have fairly shallow wells,” he added. “The one off West Mountain was 90-feet deep …

“The people on Mallory had a spring well, which is only six, seven feet deep. And it went bone dry,” he said.

“That’s my four wells in Ridgefield in the last two weeks.”

The people with the most difficulties may have shallow wells, but he had no doubt that the drought is real. “I wouldn’t be drilling people these wells, otherwise,” Boyd said. “It’s good for my business, but it isn’t very good for the rest of the world.”

His business serves a broad area — all of Connecticut and New York State west to Pennsylvania border, north up to Albany and south to lower Westchester County and New York City.

“We’re getting calls from everywhere. Connecticut is really dry — really dry,” Boyd said.

The WestConn Weather Center reported year-to-date rainfall in Danbury of 25.17 inches on Sept. 28, compared to an average rainfall of 39.6 inches through the end of September. There were a few more days in the month, but the September total was 0.92 compared to an average September rainfall of 5.15.

“We’d need to get over four inches of rain to make up for it — just for the month, not the year,” said Nicholas Uhlman at the weather center. “…September is one of the wettest months for us, and ironically it’s been one of the driest.”

Boyd said: “We need a slow, soaking rain. When it rains hard a lot of the water runs off. This time of year when it does rain, you’re just kind of watering the grass — when it rains right now the vegetation soaks up all the water. If it rains really hard some of the water runs off and goes into the brooks and streams.”

Lack of snowmelt has compounded the problem of dry summers.

“The best recharge is melting snow,” Boyd said. “It just melts into the ground slowly and recharges the water table.

“Two years ago we had a lot of frost,” he said. “It was a cold winter, we had several feet of frost in some areas, and when the snow came on top of it and melted, it just ran off — it didn’t soak in. And then last summer it was very dry, just like this summer, so we had a lot of people with lower wells…

“This winter we had no snow, and now the water table is down even farther.”

Aquarion water

Many Ridgefielders don’t have wells. About 9,000 of Ridgefield’s 25,000 people get water from the Aquarion Water Company, which serves 625,000 people in 51 Connecticut municipalities.

Aquarion recently put Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan and Darien on mandatory water restrictions — a ban on any use of outdoor watering devices, including irrigation systems, sprinklers, and soaker hoses.

But Ridgefield is in better shape, and remains on only “voluntary” water use restrictions, implemented in mid-July.

“We are looking for voluntary water conservation, especially outdoor irrigation. And we are asking for customers to limit that irrigation to a maximum of two days a week,” said Peter Fazekas, Aquarion’s director of public relations at the time.

Recommendations range from no hosing off cars and decks to shorter showers to not running water when brushing teeth — but the biggest problem is lawn watering.

The company’s Ridgefield customers get some water from well fields, but 59% of the water they use is from Aquarion’s Southwest Regional Pipeline, supplied by Hemlocks Reservoir in Fairfield, part of the greater Bridgeport water system with three connected reservoirs.

“It starts in the Saugatuck Reservoir,” Fazekas said. “That water is moved into the Aspetuck Reservoir, which then flows into the Hemlocks Reservoir.

“That system is a much larger system compared to Greenwich and the other systems. It was built for manufacturing during World War II.”

Most of the manufacturing is gone — not good for the economy, but less strain on the water supply.

The Bridgeport system was at 74%, Fazekas said on Sept. 28.

“It’s still lower than last year,” he said. But there just is “a bigger volume of water” than systems serving Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan and Darien can draw on.

And the Bridgeport area has less lawn-watering than down county.

“There is much less irrigation that takes place in that system,” Fazekas said.