The following were among the topics discussed or acted upon at the Board of Education meeting on Monday night, Sept. 25:

New clubs

Patricia Raneri, the new principal at East Ridge Middle School, requested approval for three new clubs.

The afternoon clubs — the Homework Club, the STEM Club, and the Connecticut Invention Convention (CIC) Club — all received board approval, with no additional funding being requested.

Raneri told the board that East Ridge’s sixth grade students participated in a pilot program last year. That trial run was funded through grant money.

The club will be held two afternoons per month and will be run by one teacher.

The STEM Club will explore science, technology, engineering and math and will require one teacher and will meet one afternoon per week.

The Homework Club will require two teachers, as it will provide students with “a structured and collaborative atmosphere that includes peer and adult support.”

“It’s not a tutoring service,” Raneri said. “The goal of it is really for students to work independently with support from staff members as needed…

“There’s no financial impact coming from any of these,” she said.

Superintendent Karen Baldwin noted that the board would hear a similar presentation from Ridgefield High School principal Stacey Gross in October.

Farmingville gift

The board approved a $1,290 gift from the Farmingville Elementary School PTA to go toward purchasing the school six garden benches for its school yard.

“The new garden benches make it possible for teachers to go out to the garden with their student to teach math, science, reading, and writing lessons in an outdoor classroom setting,” said Farmingville Principal Susan Gately.

ParaEducator contract

The Ridgefield ParaEducators Union got its contract for the next three school years approved.

The board met in executive session on Aug. 22 to discuss the contract, which will run retroactively from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019.

The contract’s key provisions include: premium cost share increases from 10% to 11.5% over life of the contract and salary scheduled restructured, with increases of .67% in the first year and 1% in the second and third years of the contract.

Also, the term paraprofessional has been replaced with paraEducator under the terms and conditions of the contract.

Board member Mike Taylor, who oversaw the negotiations for the past eight months, thanked the board’s contract subcommittee for its participation.

“It’s been a lot of work over the last month renewing three sets of contracts,” he said.