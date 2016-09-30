Peter Parley painting money goes to Oct. 6 town meeting

A small museum recalling the days of one-room schools, The Peter Parley Schoolhouse needs a paint job — and there’s a thought that in doing the work painters might find the old school bell.

Money to repaint the schoolhouse has been scheduled for a town meeting next Thursday, Oct. 6, in town hall. The meeting starts at 7:30, and a public hearing on a food vendors ordinance is also on the agenda.

The meeting was moved from the selectmen’s usual Wednesday to a Thursday night so the selectmen can attend a farewell event Wednesday evening Oct. 5 for retiring Library Director Chris Nolan.

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse stands in the triangle off Route 35, South Salem Road, at the intersection with West Lane. It is owned by the town but managed by volunteers from the Ridgefield Historical Society, and is open from 1 to 4 the last Sunday of each month during the warmer seasons.

The selectmen are not seeking new money to do the painting. They’re asking the town meeting to approve a financial transfer of $8,800 for the job, taking it out of some $26,000 which is left over from a $60,000 appropriation originally approved for a painting work at the Venus Municipal Building.

The Peter Parley job is expected to include lead paint removal. The selectmen felt the $7,800 low bid from McGuire Brothers Painting was very reasonable, and added another $1,000 to take care of related minor maintenance problems.

The matter of the “missing” bell came up in the selectmen’s Sept. 7 discussion — two weeks before the Sept. 21 meeting when they scheduled the town meeting.

“It could be enclosed in the steeple,” Sharon Dunphy of the historical society said of the bell.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said that “if they’re up there painting” workers could try to get inside the steeple and see if the bell’s there.

“It would be wonderful to have it ring again,” Dunphy said.

Marconi said the painting work shouldn’t wait.

“It needs to be repainted — all the trim, the windows and the siding, the exterior of the building,” Marconi said. “As a historical building, we need to be sure that we continue to maintain these buildings to preserve and protect it for the future.”

Nancy Selander of the historical society noted that a while back when money was needed for a new furnace for the schoolhouse, a donor came forward and the town didn’t have to pay for it.

“I’m grateful this is being done.” Donna Warren of the historical society told the selectmen. “That’s a fine old lady sitting out there, and we do have people say it seems she needs some attention.”