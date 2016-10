Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage has received a $10,000 donation from The Leir Charitable Foundation.

The grant will be applied to a variety of purposes that are not funded by any other public sources, including for recreational outings and events for the residents.

Funds will also be used to to explore a strategy for building a second resident home, and for replacing and updating audio-visual equipment.

For more information, visit RidgefieldSunriseCottage.org