Keeler Tavern Museum will once again host Lantern Light Tours at the museum, on Saturday and Sunday evening of Halloween weekend. The spirits of Halloween will be woven into the content. The production will be led by a professional theatrical producer and will feature both professional and amateur actors portraying characters from 1773-1926. The Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn will be transformed into a Speakeasy where tours will finish. It is also open to the public.