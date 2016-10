Senior Support & Lunch, a group for older adults in Ridgefield concerned about their use of alcohol or prescription medications, meets every Wednesday at noon, at Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism, Venus Municipal Building, second floor.

The group is ongoing, free-of-charge and led by a counselor, Shelly Fisher.

For more information or to register, call Fisher, 203-792-4515, ext. 1204 or email her at [email protected]