Lyme Connection receives aid grant

Ridgefield-based Lyme Connection has received a $15,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven to support patients with medical expenses. The money will be used to assist Connecticut residents in need of financial aid in the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. The grant means the organization “can help with the tremendous financial burden patients face due to medical bills related to long-term Lyme care,” Karen Gaudian, co-chair and founding member of Lyme Connection, said.

Submission details for requesting funds can be found on the LymeConnection.org website.