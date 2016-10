To the Editor:

We had houseguests last Thursday and were proudly showing off our beautiful town and all the wonderful amenities supported by our generous residents.

Then we came home and read the article in The Press about the resistance to settling a Syrian family here. We were embarrassed and ashamed.

My husband’s comment, “I feel like something has been taken away from me — that this town that we love so much harbors some with such virulent bigotry.”

William and Beverly Osgood