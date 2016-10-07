Ridgefielders walk to end Alzheimer’s

Among the thousands who participated in the annual Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s to Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk on Sept. 18, were Ridgefielders affected by the disease. For the seventh year in a row, Laurel Ridge, and its sister communities, were the main food providers who served more than 2,000 walkers. Ridgefield’s Caregiver Group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, South Hall. Walk donations are accepted through Dec. 15 at alz.org/ct