Ridgefielders walk to end Alzheimer’s

Pictured are, from left, back row: Ridgefielder Patricia Lowe, Alzheimer’s Purpose Group; Terri Ramsey, Harbor Memory Care program director at Ridgefield Crossings; Bob Johnston, Caregiver Support Group; Carina Roestorf and Sue Glendinning, Ridgefield members of the GAP group team; Thora Perkins, director of therapeutic recreation at Laurel Ridge; bottom row: Scott Russell, Ridgefield designer and artist of Alzi-Animals; Bonnie Leavy, Ridgefield resident and director of marketing at Putnam Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Brewster, N.Y., and Kelly Cerini, dementia program coordinator for The Legends unit at Laurel Ridge.
Among the thousands who participated in the annual Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s to Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk on Sept. 18, were Ridgefielders affected by the disease. For the seventh year in a row, Laurel Ridge, and its sister communities, were the main food providers who served more than 2,000 walkers. Ridgefield’s Caregiver Group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, South Hall. Walk donations are accepted through Dec. 15 at alz.org/ct