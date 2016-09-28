The Ridgefield Press

Three suspects captured after apparent burglary attempt in Weston

By Christopher Burns on September 28, 2016

16 Hidden Springs Road

Three suspects have been captured by police after an apparent burglary attempt in Weston today, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

A reporter on the scene, at 16 Hidden Springs Road, says multiple K9 Police Dog units were at the site.

Hidden Spring Drive is a cul de sac off of Singing Oaks Drive which is off of Route 53 in Weston.

Police from five towns were investigating the burglary, including Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding, Fairfield and Weston police. They were able to locate three male suspects who were believed to be hiding in the woods somewhere near Hidden Springs Road.

Police Officers near 16 Hidden Springs Road.

