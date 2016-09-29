Whip Salon plans a grand opening

A new hair salon, Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon at 23 Governor Street, plans a grand opening Saturday.

Amy Pal, who recently sold the two JoyRide spin studios she started in Ridgefield and Wilton, is the owner.

Whip is a “blow dry bar,” a national trend that offers a flexible payment structure and memberships.

Whip features five different styles and a visit includes a shampoo, a scalp massage, along with the “blowout.”

Whip customers use an app to book appointments and can book an appointment with a friend so they can sit together.

More information is available at whipsalon.com.