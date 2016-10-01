Fall book sale

The semi-annual book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library is scheduled for two weekends in October.

Children’s books will be offered Oct. 14-16. On Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, there is a $10 fee (waived for members of the Friends of the Library), followed by free admission from noon to 8 p.m., and free admission on Saturday (9 to 5) and Sunday (10 to 5). On Sunday, all books are half price.

Books for adult readers will be available on Oct. 21-24. On Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, there is a $10 fee (waived for members of the Friends of the Library) followed by free admission from noon to 8 p.m., and free admission on Saturday (9 to 6) and Sunday (10 to 5). On Sunday, all books are half price. On Monday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 6, a standard-size grocery bag may be filled with books for $5.

The sale will take place on the lower level of the library.