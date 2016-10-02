Letter: Keep the German program going

To the Editor:

For several years, I’ve been a very vocal opponent of the systematic elimination of the German program in Ridgefield Public Schools. I spoke at a tri-board meeting in February, 2011, and my younger son was just 11 years old when he spoke at a BOE meeting to request he be given the same opportunity to take seven years of German that his big brother was enjoying.

He was extremely disappointed when Ms. Low cut the middle school program but was assured he would still have it at RHS. He is a junior now — stuck with three years of middle school Spanish and three years of German … and no possible way to obtain the four consecutive years of foreign language required by many competitive schools.

And I must make clear that it is a misstatement by administrators to say that declining enrollment was due to lack of student interest. Fact is, all avenues of recruitment were eliminated thus ensuring the program was cut off at its knees. Despite this, in 2016, a full class of middle-school students chose German 1 for their study and were then sent the letter from Dr. Gross saying it was being cut after their freshman year.

I hope that Ms. Baldwin, Ms. Gross, and the BOE have all read the comments in the online petition and will give serious consideration to them.

The Ridgefield public school’s mission statement is: “Our Standard is excellence for children in partnership with parents and the community.”

I’m asking you all to “walk the walk” and partner with us in at least keeping German going for the current students to acquire four consecutive years of a foreign language as promised. In your executive session earlier tonight, I hope you decided to put my tax dollars towards education. Show us that you really are accountable to the community.

Bebe McCarthy