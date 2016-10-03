Acoustic guitar classes

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, will assist in acquiring the technique needed to deal with the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic possibilities of the most widely played instrument of our time. Participants need to bring a playable acoustic guitar; visit ridgefieldschools.org/music.htm for list of other items to bring.

Instructor Tom Elliott began study of the guitar at age 10. He has led his own popular music group and appeared with Chuck Berry, The Who, Frank Zappa and Albert King, among others, and performed as a soloist and in chamber music ensembles. Elliott has operated his own guitar studio in Ridgefield since 1976, where he teaches students of all ages.

This class meets on Wednesdays, Oct. 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30; and Dec. 7 and 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School and costs $144. Advance registration required. Ridgefield Senior discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.