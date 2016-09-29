The Ridgefield Press

RVNA to honor community partners

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2016 in Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association will hold its annual autumn dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Silver Spring Country Club. Community honorees this year are Ira Joe Fisher, Pam Gugliotta and Carl Lecher.  Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, RVNA’s partner in serving food to the homebound for more than 40 years, will also be honored.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner and entertainment by baritone James Michael. Funds raised support home health care services to the uninsured and underinsured, well-child clinics and community wellness programs.  

For tickets, call RVNA at 203-438-5555, ext. 1115, or visit ridgefieldvna.org

Related posts:

  1. Voice’s Wade to perform at MLK celebration
  2. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program kicks off
  3. Ridgefield: Taking up a collection
  4. Ridgefield: Walk and Talk Sunday at Guild

Tags:

Previous Post Parent workshops at library to instill resilience in the 'selfie generation' Next Post Mickey Grasso to take over as town's fire marshal
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress