RVNA to honor community partners

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association will hold its annual autumn dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Silver Spring Country Club. Community honorees this year are Ira Joe Fisher, Pam Gugliotta and Carl Lecher. Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, RVNA’s partner in serving food to the homebound for more than 40 years, will also be honored.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner and entertainment by baritone James Michael. Funds raised support home health care services to the uninsured and underinsured, well-child clinics and community wellness programs.

For tickets, call RVNA at 203-438-5555, ext. 1115, or visit ridgefieldvna.org