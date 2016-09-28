Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, September 28, episode Frank Granito and Dave Stewart are in studio to take you through this week’s action in the FCIAC and around the rest of the state.

Frank and Dave start by previewing the upcoming American Platform Tennis Association’s (APTA) first Grand Prix tournament of 2016-17 season will kick off in Fairfield, Conn. at the Patterson Club’s Men’s and Women’s Open, October 8 and 9, 2016, at 1118 Cross Highway.

Next Frank and Dave talk about Cheshire Academy’s Tarik Black and his offer to play in the Army All American Bowl, and Curtis Casali who is back in the majors and hitting home runs again.