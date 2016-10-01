The Ridgefield Press

Letter: What are the odds?

By The Ridgefield Press on October 1, 2016 in Letters, People · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Odds of dying in a motor vehicle accident: 1 in 113

Odds of dying from an accidental gun discharge: 1 in 7,944

Odds of dying during space transport (i.e., the shuttle): 1 in 9,737

Odds of dying at work: 1 in 28,571

Odds of dying while falling out of bed: 1 in 366,804

Odds of dying on your birthday of natural causes: 1 in 502,000

Odds of an American citizen (not just anyone) dying in a terror attack: 1 in 3,640,000

Odds of an American citizen learning something new and cool from someone from another culture: 1 in 1

Irene Burgess

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Refugee opponents don’t need to volunteer
  2. Letter: Himes letter a juvenile appeal
  3. Letter: Trump rally, a second opinion
  4. Letter: Cherish German, don’t cancel it

Tags:

Previous Post New edition of walk book coming Next Post Woman’s Club plans October open house
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress