Letter: What are the odds?

To the Editor:
Odds of dying in a motor vehicle accident: 1 in 113
Odds of dying from an accidental gun discharge: 1 in 7,944
Odds of dying during space transport (i.e., the shuttle): 1 in 9,737
Odds of dying at work: 1 in 28,571
Odds of dying while falling out of bed: 1 in 366,804
Odds of dying on your birthday of natural causes: 1 in 502,000
Odds of an American citizen (not just anyone) dying in a terror attack: 1 in 3,640,000
Odds of an American citizen learning something new and cool from someone from another culture: 1 in 1
Irene Burgess