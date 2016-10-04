Design with Feng Shui is a new two-session workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Instructor Christine Persche says, “Today’s feng shui has many ways of helping you find your balance and create healthy flow in all aspects of your life as you learn to energize your design choices through furniture arrangement, color selection and meaningful placement of elements and objects.”

Persche is a design librarian and certified feng shui consultant. A graduate of Pratt Institute and a U.S. Green Building Council Accredited Professional, she attended the New England School of Feng Shui and works with individuals, small businesses and nonprofits.

This class meets on Mondays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $37. Advance registration is required at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.