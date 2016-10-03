Letter: Joe Dowdell is for party issues

To the Editor:

Joe Dowdell will vote for the issues of the Democratic Party, which include restoring educational funding to keep our educational standards high, gun safety and domestic violence bills to keep our communities safe, and supporting senior services to care for our elderly.

The House Representative plays a singularly crucial role in approving or disapproving legislation that is set before them from federal and state governments. These bills then become laws. Therefore it is essential that we vote for the candidate that will represent their party’s issues and not split their vote.

Penny Frederick