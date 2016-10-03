The Ridgefield Press

Letter: When the town voted to let us live here

By The Ridgefield Press on October 3, 2016 in Letters, News, People · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I moved to Ridgefield with my family in 2008. But I only recently learned that apparently the town voted to let us live here.

Over the past week, I became aware that a town discussion about whether Ridgefield was a suitable place for us to live (taking into account our employment prospects, religion and English language proficiency) was a prerequisite for living here.

There must also have been a credit check done, to make sure that we would not avail ourselves of any public benefits and so that Ridgefielders could be confident that we would be paying our own mortgage, and not living off the generosity of others.

I imagine the vote must have been quite close, because we have five children, and certainly Ridgefielders would have been concerned about the use of their tax dollars to educate our many kids.

I wonder what tipped the balance in our favor—perhaps it was that we are Christian and white? I really should google the Facebook discussions and letters to the Ridgefield Press at the time, so that I can find out what my neighbors really thought about our impending move.

Siobhan Fisher

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Refugee opponents don’t need to volunteer
  2. Steve Coulter joins Press as editor
  3. Press enters the world of Instagram
  4. Letter: As a Christian town, show compassion

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Fall in Love With Ridgefield returns Oct. 15 Next Post Farmers Market Co-Op to open on Catoonah Street later this month
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress