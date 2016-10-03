Letter: When the town voted to let us live here

To the Editor:

I moved to Ridgefield with my family in 2008. But I only recently learned that apparently the town voted to let us live here.

Over the past week, I became aware that a town discussion about whether Ridgefield was a suitable place for us to live (taking into account our employment prospects, religion and English language proficiency) was a prerequisite for living here.

There must also have been a credit check done, to make sure that we would not avail ourselves of any public benefits and so that Ridgefielders could be confident that we would be paying our own mortgage, and not living off the generosity of others.

I imagine the vote must have been quite close, because we have five children, and certainly Ridgefielders would have been concerned about the use of their tax dollars to educate our many kids.

I wonder what tipped the balance in our favor—perhaps it was that we are Christian and white? I really should google the Facebook discussions and letters to the Ridgefield Press at the time, so that I can find out what my neighbors really thought about our impending move.

Siobhan Fisher