Medicare choices

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is offering a talk, Medicare: Navigating Your Choices, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., at RVNA on Governor Street.

Choices is a community outreach program that helps older adults understand Medicare insurance coverage and health care options. Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and is the only time one may change prescription coverage.

Karen Gaudian, municipal agent for the elderly and Department of Social Services, will give the talk.

Appointments may be made for those interested in scheduling an upcoming meeting to review coverage with a Choices counselor. RSVP to RVNA at 203-438-5555 or ridgefieldvna.org