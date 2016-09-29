The Ridgefield Press

Medicare choices

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is offering a talk, Medicare: Navigating Your Choices, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. and  6:30 p.m., at RVNA on Governor Street.

Choices is a community outreach program that helps older adults understand Medicare insurance coverage and health care options. Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and is the only time one may change prescription coverage.

Karen Gaudian, municipal agent for the elderly and Department of Social Services, will give the talk.

Appointments may be made for those interested in scheduling an upcoming meeting to review coverage with a Choices counselor. RSVP to RVNA at 203-438-5555 or ridgefieldvna.org

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield VNA series covers dealing with grief
  2. Ridgefield: First Responders Month
  3. Ridgefield: CPR training
  4. Ridgefield: Smart driver course

Tags: ,

Previous Post Press announces election letters word count
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress