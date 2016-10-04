Deer hunt begins Friday

Could a smaller acorn crop lead to a larger deer harvest?

The town’s “controlled deer hunt” — responsible for 45 of some 168 deer known to have been killed in Ridgefield last year — starts next Friday, Oct. 7.

“We’re hoping this year to have a better year than last year. Last year was a horrible year because of the acorns,” said Stefano Zandri of the town’s Deer Management Committee.

“… When we have years with lots of acorns, the deer just don’t have to move that much to find food.”

If the deer aren’t moving as they forage, it’s harder for hunters to find them.

“Last year we only harvested 45, so our numbers were off. I think the year before was close to 90,” Zandri said.

A draft report from the state Bureau of Natural Resources Wildlife Division backs up the acorn theory:

“In 1993, when acorns were most abundant, hunter success was one of the lowest success rates recorded,” it says, “and in 2004, when acorns were least abundant, the hunter success rate was the highest.

“During years with low acorn productivity, deer travel more to access other food sources, such as green fields, increasing their vulnerability to hunters.”

The state surveyed 9,186 hunters in 2014, and got responses from 3,632 (40%) on their perceptions of changes in the deer population. Results were mixed: 44% of the hunters believed that the deer population was declining, 42% believed it was stable, and 14% believed it was increasing.

They’re definitely seeing more predators.

According to the state survey, hunters reported 897 bear sightings in 95 towns in 2014, compared to 550 bear sightings in 85 towns in 2013. Hunters reported 1,794 bobcat sightings in 158 towns in 2014, compared to 971 bobcat sightings in 143 towns in 2013. Most common were coyotes: hunters reported seeing 8,713 coyotes in 167 towns in 2014, up from 5,988 coyotes in 166 towns in 2013.

Ridgefield’s controlled hunt with selected hunters on specific town-owned lands isn’t the only hunting that goes on in town.

Hunting is also permitted on private land with the owner’s permission. And the state allows hunting on two large state-owned areas: Bennett’s Pond State Park off Bennett’s Farm Road, and The Great Swamp off Farmingville Road. There’s no hunting in Pierrepont State Park, due to a deed restriction.

The Deer Management Committee’s annual public safety meeting to start the town deer hunt is next Thursday, Oct. 6, starting at 7 in town hall’s small conference room. Everyone with property adjoining town land that’s part of this year’s controlled hunt was sent a letter, inviting them to the meeting, Zandi said.

“We’re going to open it up to the public, or the people that adjoin the properties,” Zandri said.

Usually there isn’t much turnout, he said, but deer committee members will be there to answer questions.

All 12 properties in the town hunt are approved for archery hunting. Although the state archery season began two weeks ago, the hunt on Ridgefield properties officially starts Oct. 7, and runs through Jan. 31.

“Archery season in Connecticut opened up Sept. 15. We don’t open that early,” Zandri said. “… It’s just too warm. Not only that, we want to give the people who use the town open space as much time as we can.”

The state’s firearms hunting season goes from Nov. 16 to Dec. 6, and the muzzleloader season is from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.

The properties in the town’s controlled hunt, and type of hunting allowed on each, are:

Levy Park (archery, shotgun and muzzleloader, morning only);

Shadow Lake (archery, shotgun and muzzleloader)

Laurel Lane (archery, shotgun and muzzleloader)

Linden Lane (archery)

Between Old Trolley and Shadow Lake (archery)

Reed Park (archery, shotgun and muzzleloader)

Keeler Court (archery)

Ledges property (archery and firearm)

Stonecrest (archery)

Ridgebury Farms (archery)

Silvermine Ridge (archery)

Ridgefield Golf Course (archery, limited muzzleloader).

The list was approved by the Board of Selectmen July 20. Silvermine Ridge is new to the list of hunt properties. And the selectmen kept Hemlock Hills, the town’s most heavily used open space, out of this year’s hunt.

The controlled hunt is only on weekdays when school’s in session.

“There’s no hunting on weekends and whenever kids are off from school,” Zandi said. “And then, obviously, the holidays — Thanksgiving break and Christmas break, we don’t hunt.”

There are currently 14 hunters approved to take part in the town’s controlled hunt.

Hunting on private land allowed with the owner’s permission, but the state has rules governing size of properties and distances from dwellings.

Archery hunting has no minimum acreage or setback distance, he said, but hunters with shotguns and muzzleloaders are required to stay 500 feet from any occupied dwelling. For center-fire rifle hunting — which the town hunt on open spaces does not allow — the state sets a minimum of 10 acres of land, he said.

The state estimates that the deer population in Ridgefield and the surrounding area has been reduced from the 70-to-80 deer per square mile a few years ago to 40 or 42 more recently — a count based on a 2014 fly-over, Zandri told the selectmen.

The state licenses hunters and has a tagging system that limits the number of does and bucks each hunter can take.

In 2015, according to the Wildlife Division’s draft report, a total of 168 deer were killed in Ridgefield — 155 by hunting, nine as roadkill, and four in “other” circumstances.

Ridgefield’s 168 deer was the fourth highest total taken in the state, behind Newtown’s 235, a total of 211 in East Haddam, and 169 in Lebanon.

Statewide, the draft report counts a total of 10,390 deer killed in 2015 — 749 by road kills, 64 listed as “other” reasons, and 9,577 by legal hunting.