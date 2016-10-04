Letter: Current population survey above reproach

To the Editor:

At the outset of presidential debate season, official sponsors, the media and other thought leaders weighed in on the role of debate moderator. Should one be a referee of sorts, calling out obvious untruths? How to distinguish between a blatant foul and something less egregious?

What if two candidates reach different conclusions because they relied on different sources for their information? Astoundingly, one representative of the debate sponsors actually suggested that this distinction might apply when discussing the national unemployment rate.

So if Hillary Clinton were to claim that the U.S. economy had made great progress toward repairing the damage of the 2007-09 crisis – and cited the official unemployment rate of 4.9% as support for her conclusions and policy recommendations – Donald Trump might disparage her and say the unemployment rate is actually 42% and that the “economy is an absolute disaster? And we viewers are supposed to attribute a contradiction like that to the use of different sources?

The old saying about statistics is that “figures lie and liars figure.” But as one who utilizes U.S. economic data extensively, it is clear that those responsible for our current population survey are above reproach. Their methodology is consistent over time and with international standards.

Roughly 100 million of those over 15 in the U.S. are not involved with work. No, Mr. Trump, this does not mean they are unemployed. The vast majority are in school, caring for loved ones (young or old), or retired. Only eight million are out of work and actually seeking employment; half of these are young (16-34), inexperienced and/or lacking any college whatsoever. Despite the fact that employers nationwide are looking to fill over five million openings, many are still unable to secure employment because their qualifications may be lacking.

Tom McManus