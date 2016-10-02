Crystal Marie Threlfall, Lance Anthony Mielke to wed

The Ridgefield Press

Roger and Joanne Threlfall of Seabrook Island, S.C., have announced the engagement of their daughter, Crystal Marie, to Lance Anthony Mielke, son of Tony and Peggy Mielke of Wilmington, N.C. Ms. Threlfall graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and The College of Charleston in 2011. Mr. Mielke graduated from Colts Neck High School, Colts Neck, N.J. in 2003, and The College of Charleston in 2007.

She is a customer service manager for Damco Distribution, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk and he is general manager of operations at Damco Distribution.

They currently live in Belmont Shores, Calif.

An October, 2017, wedding is planned on Seabrook Island.

