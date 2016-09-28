DCP rolls out guidelines for medical marijuana research proposals

The Department of Consumer Protection will begin accepting applications for Medical Marijuana research proposals on Oct. 1.

The Legislature’s decision to allow for in-state research will strengthen Connecticut’s Medical Marijuana Program and open opportunities for high-tech employment in the state. In addition, rigorous scientific studies will strengthen the medical community’s ability to assess the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana for treating qualifying conditions.

The program currently employs 259 people in the state and, with the introduction of highly skilled, well-paid research positions, the number of those employed in the field could increase significantly.

Eligible applicants for research proposals include hospitals or health care facilities, institutions of higher education, licensed medical marijuana producers, and licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.

“We are excited to have serious research take place in Connecticut and look forward to approving any proposal that meets our requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner Michelle Seagull.

Of the 25 states (and Washington, D.C.) that currently have medical marijuana programs, Connecticut was the first to use a pharmaceutical model, ensuring the integrity of the program and safety of qualifying patients.

Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris noted, “The State’s Medical Marijuana Program is not only providing patients suffering from serious diseases, and their doctors, an alternative treatment option, it’s creating good jobs in the state. With this new research program, Connecticut could become the focal point for medical cannabis research and add to the strong bio-tech base already here.”

Information about the program and guidance on submitting a research proposal can be found on the Department of Consumer Protection’s website at ct.gov/dcp/research.