Wine tasting benefits orphans

Wines from around the world will be sampled during a Nov. 5 fund-raiser to benefit Foundation 4 Orphans, which helps orphaned children in Africa.

Greg Wood of 109 Cheese & Wine will host the event, with tastings led by Artisan Wines and the Winebow Group. Chef Scott Timmons will prepare an assortment of hot hors d’oeuvres, and 109 Cheese & Wine will provide a selection of cheeses and charcuterie. Teachers from the newly opened Ridgefield Suzuki School will provide the music.

There will also be silent auction items, including an autographed Bruce Springsteen guitar, a gift certificate for custom jewelry, four tickets to the Traveler’s golf tournament, a chef-prepared meal for 10 in your home, hand-crafted jewelry, and artwork.

The evening, from 7 to 10 p.m., will take place at a private Ridgefield home.

The foundation was founded in 2011 by Ridgefield native the Rev. Wayne Lavender, Ph.D.

“When we reach out a hand to help a child in need, we receive more than we give,” said Lavender, who has participated in three mission trips to Mozambique, as well as mission trips to Brazil, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam, since 1998.

Tickets are $75 per person and available only in advance at f4o.org. To purchase tickets by check, contact Wayne Lavender at [email protected]