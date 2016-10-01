The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Politicians toe the NRA line

By The Ridgefield Press on October 1, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The biggest obstacle to common-sense gun safety legislation is politicians cravenly following the gun lobby.

Republican Assemblyman John Frey voted NO on HB 5054, a bill that requires domestic abusers or those subject to a temporary restraining order to turn in their firearms to the police. The logic is not hard to understand: If you explicitly threaten violent harm to another person, you may not possess a gun.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence has endorsed Joe Dowdell for the 111th Assembly District. We hope like-minded citizens who are sick and tired of letting the NRA dictate gun laws will support Joe.

Arnold DiLaura

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Dowdell is fresh, new voice
  2. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  3. Letter: Revolting by bolting GOP
  4. Letter: Trump rally, a second opinion

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Over early: Ridgefield football team routs Norwalk, 43-0
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress