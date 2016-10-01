Letter: Politicians toe the NRA line

To the Editor:

The biggest obstacle to common-sense gun safety legislation is politicians cravenly following the gun lobby.

Republican Assemblyman John Frey voted NO on HB 5054, a bill that requires domestic abusers or those subject to a temporary restraining order to turn in their firearms to the police. The logic is not hard to understand: If you explicitly threaten violent harm to another person, you may not possess a gun.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence has endorsed Joe Dowdell for the 111th Assembly District. We hope like-minded citizens who are sick and tired of letting the NRA dictate gun laws will support Joe.

Arnold DiLaura