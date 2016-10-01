Ross to tend bar for church fund-raiser

Ron Ross of Ridgefield will be the guest bartender at Gallo Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 at a fund-raiser for St. John’s Episcopal Parish in South Salem, N.Y.

“I call it the fun fund-raiser,” Ross said. “I worked as a bartender during my four years of college. My mom’s fears were relieved when I chose education as a career. The evening is a wonderful chance to relax, meet new friends and have a great time while doing good for a church that’s been in the community for over 250 years,” he said.