Food vendors regulation gets hearing Thursday

Finding agreement that rules and limits are needed for mobile food vendors wasn’t too difficult for the Board of Selectmen. But coming up with a proposed regulation that takes care of all the concerns and potential situations — that’s proved to be a challenge.

Still, the selectmen slogged through, and are sending their long-discussed attempt at an ordinance on food vendors to a public hearing next Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 in town hall.

A town meeting is scheduled in town hall for Wednesday night, Oct. 19 — the town meeting is at 7:30, as is customary, although the Board of Selectmen’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 that night.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi suggested that the town meeting might be rescheduled if the public hearing suggests people feel the ordinance needs more work.

“If we get a lot of opposition, we can postpone,” Marconi told fellow selectmen.

That was during the selectmen’s last fairly brief discussion of the rule Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“I thought it was going to take a lot longer,” Marconi said.

“We’ve been talking about it for 100 months,” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark in a bit of hyperbole.

The selectmen’s previous discussion on Sept. 7 had called for some further changes to the regulation, which is in the form of amendments to an ordinance governing those who would “peddle, vend, hawk or sell upon any public streets, or from house to house” that was first adopted in 1983 and last amended in 1988.

The new revisions were written largely to set some consistent policies governing the permits the town issues each year for mobile food vendors — ice cream trucks, food trucks, carts and the like.

Most of the policies are agreed upon — $200 for permits, requirements for background checks and the posting of photos IDs, $250 fines for those vending without a permit, a process to suspend permits and appeal suspensions.

And while there’s been some discussion of the “roving” ice cream trucks, where the selectmen have had the most difficulty is with setting rules for what the draft ordinance describes as “substantially permanent or stationary operations.”

Generally, the ordinance would allow food vendors to work private parties, but to set up in a public spot only for “special events” — gatherings authorized by the Parks and Recreation Department like the July Fourth fireworks or summer concerts in the park, or at events sponsored by recognized charitable organizations such as the Rotary’s annual barbecue or the Chamber of Commerce’s Summerfest street fair.

However, the law specifies that mobile food/catering operations that have established and permitted spots at the time the ordinance is passed “shall be grandfathered in” and may continue to use those spots as long as they go through the annual permitting and registration process.

This wording is included so the new regulations don’t shut down the two food vendors who have well-established spots — the Chez Lenard hot dog stand on Main Street, and the Zwack Shack lunch wagon on Route 7, across from the motel near the Redding line.

The final version proposed also has wording added to accommodate the Zwack Shack’s tentative agreement with another vendor, allowing the newcomer to use its spot on Route 7 to sell coffee and pastries in the morning, while Zwack Shack would continue to have the location for the afternoon lunch trade.

It’s been a long process, with discussion dating back close to a year when Mark McManus got a permit for events catering with his Only the Hungry food truck, but was denied use of the semi-permanent location he’d lined up — off Route 35 in the Party Depot parking lot — because the selectmen felt it was too close to “brick and mortar” restaurants that pay rent and taxes, and in light of the fact that a couple of years before the Zwack Shack had sought and been denied permission to use the same location.

The more the selectmen talked about it, the more potential situations they envisioned. Would grandfathered vendors be able to keep their established spots if they sold their businesses? What about more than one vendor agreeing to share a location at different hours?

“The grandfathering paragraph needs work,” said Selectwoman Kozlark said at the Sept. 7 meeting.

“We’re trying to avoid conflict, and make this fair,” said Selectman Steve Zemo.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi raised the question of whether the board might want to allow the possibility of more food vendors finding and seeking approval for semi-permanent spots on Route 7, provided they weren’t too close to existing restaurants.

“Route 7 seems to me like, it’s out of the downtown area, there’s good traffic flow,” he said.

“I’d like to see some flexibility,” said Selectwoman Barbara Manners.

Zemo was concerned, saying the town currently has six empty former restaurant locations — three in the village, one in the Copps Hill area, and two on Route 7.

“I don’t think I’ve ever known of six closed restaurants in this community,” Zemo said.

In the end the selectmen did not agree to open up new areas of Route 7 as possible vendor locations.