Groovy tunes: Second annual Wataba Lake Fest set for Saturday

Rainbow Lake residents Roger Grannis and Kevin McCarthy wish they had less time.

That’s an unusual sentiment to carry, especially when preparing for a music festival that includes seven live acts, a dozen or more arts and crafts vendors, activities for children and food and drinks for 250-plus+ people.

But Grannis and McCarthy, the organizers behind the Wataba Lake Fest, believe that the rushed exhilaration behind last year’s inaugural celebration on “Hippie Hill” — 25 Clearview Drive — is what made the event such a roaring success.

“We had nine weeks last summer,” said Grannis. “It came together quickly, and it couldn’t have been more fun.”

“This year we had more time, which was helpful, but there was more of a focus last year that kept us sharp — we didn’t have the time to make any mistakes,” said McCarthy, a singer-songwriter who lived in San Francisco and was a booking agent for a music cafe there for almost a decade before moving back to the East Coast two years ago.

“I had never organized an event like this before,” he added. “It’s not some crazy festival, but it takes some real planning skills to handle the multiple acts and put all the logistics in a line.”

Grannis, who also lived in San Francisco and shares an admittedly “twisted, West Coast sense of humor” with McCarthy, bought the home next to his own property on Clearview in 2014.

“I thought the new sloping lawn looked like a mini Woodstock,” he told The Press.

Less than a year later, after planning his daughter’s wedding for several months, Grannis attended a house concert put on by McCarthy and felt inspired to organize something similar — but larger, and outdoors.

He shared his idea for Hippie Hill with McCarthy, who came down to the property the next day.

“As soon as Kevin set foot at the bottom of the hill, he got the vision and we were off to the races,” Grannis said. “He saw the lot and said ‘we can do this!’”

Wataba…where?

The festival — named after Rainbow Lake’s original moniker, Wataba Lake — is open to the public and returns Saturday, Oct. 1, and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music playing all day on on the Wataba Fest stage.

For the 2016 Wataba Lake Fest, the organizers cleared out the property’s wooded area to expand seating and vendor space by 40%.

“People came from all over town to celebrate last fall and it was very spirited,” Grannis said. “It’s not just a neighborhood party — a festival is for anyone who wants to come.”

He’s excited about the possibility of showing off the lake community to even more residents this year.

“Our neighborhood is a little more bohemian than the downtown area — we’ve got a lot of artists, writers and musicians who live up around the lake,” he said.

“One of the more positive surprises last year was that people found the lakes area, and the 250 homes in the broader community here, and really enjoyed it,” Grannis added. “They thought it had a great vibe.”

Perhaps the biggest advocate for the lake community is McCarthy, who discovered the home he’s currently renting on Facebook in the spring of 2015.

“My wife saw this post for a lake rental and we came and checked it out and the setting was incredible,” he recalled.

“We were living in Vista prior to Ridgefield and there’s not a community atmosphere like this there — I couldn’t even walk on Route 123,” he said.

McCarthy soon discovered that the lake setting fit his musical interests, with neighbors coming over to play in his house.

“I’ve been performing since I was a teenager,” the Cleveland native said. “And this is definitely one of the cooler spots I’ve been.”

Classic Americana

McCarthy, who will perform with Rainbow Lake neighbor and fellow songwriter Chris Belden at the festival, expanded the list of artists slightly in the event’s second year.

The headliner is Peter Calo, who has played guitar for such artists as Carly Simon, James Taylor and Hall & Oates. McCarthy met him through Belden, and the trio hit it off.

“I would define our sound as Americana — it’s broad and eclectic in its sound and style, very folky and bluesy with a little jazz and rock thrown in there,” McCarthy said.

Other performers at the festival include The Hat City Band, featuring Rainbow Lake resident Ed Pryzby, who perform R & B, rock, and funk classics; David and Francine Wheeler, founding members of the group Swanky Hotel, who will play literate, catchy original pop tunes as well as tasty covers and a few children’s songs; and Cal Kehoe, winner of the 2013 Mr. Ridgefield High School competition as a guitarist-songwriter.

Other young local artists include the bands Tangible, led by singer/songwriter Nicole Jean, and Abby & the Roadsters, who won the local BandJam contest at the Ridgefield Playhouse two years ago.

“Roger was pretty responsible for the music, he got us Ed and Cal and the two young bands,” McCarthy said.

“What I’ve got to do is figure out who plays at what time and for how long,” he said. “It’s a balancing act finding out who goes where in the day so people stay throughout the day.”

More than music

While the festival’s proceeds go toward the Ridgefield Lake Association’s improvement fund, Grannis is up front about what’s the most important element of the day.

“The festival is first; the fund –raising comes second,” he said.

At this year’s event, there will be an “Enchanted Forest” that will feature vendors selling organic honey, beeswax candles, beeswax soap, hand-sewn stuffed animals, children’s books, gourmet desserts, chemical-free skin care, several jewelers, and massage chair therapy.

There will also be several raffles, with prizes donated by such local businesses as Luna Rossa, The Dapper Den, and Cellar XV Wine Market with food and drink provided by Tiger’s Den restaurant and Gigi’s ice cream truck.

“We encourage people to stay,” Grannis said. “It’s a family-oriented event. I don’t want anyone to misconstrue when we use the term ‘Hippie Hill’ or Woodstock — the police are in the loop and we’re actually fairly conservative people who just love music.”

The first Wataba Lake Fest had an attendance of more than 250 guests, and raised $1,200 for the lake association.

“What happened was what I didn’t expect to happen: it went off without a problem,” Grannis said. “That was the greatest surprise of all.”

Festival info

Admission is $10 per person and may be purchased online at watabafest.com

Parking is limited. Free parking and a shuttle bus will be available at Ridgebury Elementary School, 112 Bennett’s Farm Road.

Rain dates are Sunday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 8.

More information is available from Belden at [email protected]